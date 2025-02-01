Leeds United ratings: A plethora of eights and some outstanding nines as seven-up hosts outclass sorry Cardiff City
Meslier: Little to do. One second half save. 7
Bogle: Displayed all the confidence you would expect from a form horse. 8
Rodon: In command yet again. 8
Ampadu: Easy does it. 8
Firpo: Missed a first half chance on his return. Popped up all over. Set up three goals. 9
Tanaka: A class act. Assist for fifth. 8
Rothwell: Helped Leeds purr nicely. 8
James: Irresistible. Assists for both goals in the first period and went close himself before doing just that. Superb. 9
Aaronson: Early settler got Leeds going nicely. 8
Solomon: Scored a tap-in and was one of several to give Cardiff considerable problems. 8
Piroe: Involved in both goals in the first half and some of his work was a joy. Finally netted from the spot after before a late one. 9
Substitutes: Byram (Bogle 66), 7.
Gnonto (James 66) 8.
Ramazani (Solomon 71), 7.
Joseph (Aaronson 71), 8.
Struijk (Tanaka 78).
Not used: Darlow, Guilavogui, Wober, Gruev.
