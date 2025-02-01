Leeds United ratings: A plethora of eights and some outstanding nines as seven-up hosts outclass sorry Cardiff City

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 1st Feb 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 17:31 BST
HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Cardiff City.

Meslier: Little to do. One second half save. 7

Bogle: Displayed all the confidence you would expect from a form horse. 8

Rodon: In command yet again. 8

Leeds United's Joel Piroe scores their side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Leeds United's Joel Piroe scores their side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Ampadu: Easy does it. 8

Firpo: Missed a first half chance on his return. Popped up all over. Set up three goals. 9

Tanaka: A class act. Assist for fifth. 8

Rothwell: Helped Leeds purr nicely. 8

Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu (right) and Cardiff City's Callum Robinson (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu (right) and Cardiff City's Callum Robinson (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

James: Irresistible. Assists for both goals in the first period and went close himself before doing just that. Superb. 9

Aaronson: Early settler got Leeds going nicely. 8

Solomon: Scored a tap-in and was one of several to give Cardiff considerable problems. 8

Piroe: Involved in both goals in the first half and some of his work was a joy. Finally netted from the spot after before a late one. 9

Substitutes: Byram (Bogle 66), 7.

Gnonto (James 66) 8.

Ramazani (Solomon 71), 7.

Joseph (Aaronson 71), 8.

Struijk (Tanaka 78).

Not used: Darlow, Guilavogui, Wober, Gruev.

