Leeds United ratings: One 'electric' eight and some sevens as hosts impress - before being stretched - by Watford in Championship
Meslier: Splendid save at full stretch to deny Chakvetadze in first half in particular. 7
Bogle: Nice contribution for second goal and was a dangerous raider going forward. Hit post with cross. Busier defensively in second half. 7
Rodon: Pretty orderly but didn’t clear his lines for Watford’s goal. 6
Struijk: Steady first half, but didn’t take care of Baah as Watford claimed a lifeline to make it 2-1. 6
Firpo: Involved in the first goal. Had difficulties defensively as Watford improved markedly in second half. Booked. 6
Tanaka: Early days, but his partnership with Rothwell is showing promise. Booked. 7
Rothwell: Leeds’ Mr Tidy in the middle. Quality schemer. 7
Gnonto: In the mood and Watford couldn’t handle him at times. Electric 8
Aaronson: Buzzed around and looked the part in first half in particular. Third goal of season. 7
Ramazani: Had early fun before coming off injured on 14 minutes following an impact injury. Real shame. n/a
Piroe: Some nice bits of inter-play, but should have added a relieving third to finish off Watford after their strong start to second period. 6
Substitutes: Solomon (Ramazani 14). Not a bad substitute to turn, but didn’t show himself like Ramazani and struggled a bit in his defensive duties. One or two late moments. 6
James (Gnonto 72). Denied late on by Bachmann. Good cameo. 7
Joseph (Piroe 72). Missed a glorious late chance. 6
Byram (Solomon 96).
Not used: Darlow, Bamford, Schmidt, Debayo, Crew.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.