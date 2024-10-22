HERE are the Leeds United ratings from Tuesday night’s Championship home game against Watford at Elland Road.

Meslier: Splendid save at full stretch to deny Chakvetadze in first half in particular. 7

Bogle: Nice contribution for second goal and was a dangerous raider going forward. Hit post with cross. Busier defensively in second half. 7

Rodon: Pretty orderly but didn’t clear his lines for Watford’s goal. 6

Largie Ramazani celebrates Leeds United's opening Championship goal against Watford with Wilfried Gnonto. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Struijk: Steady first half, but didn’t take care of Baah as Watford claimed a lifeline to make it 2-1. 6

Firpo: Involved in the first goal. Had difficulties defensively as Watford improved markedly in second half. Booked. 6

Tanaka: Early days, but his partnership with Rothwell is showing promise. Booked. 7

Rothwell: Leeds’ Mr Tidy in the middle. Quality schemer. 7

Gnonto: In the mood and Watford couldn’t handle him at times. Electric 8

Aaronson: Buzzed around and looked the part in first half in particular. Third goal of season. 7

Ramazani: Had early fun before coming off injured on 14 minutes following an impact injury. Real shame. n/a

Piroe: Some nice bits of inter-play, but should have added a relieving third to finish off Watford after their strong start to second period. 6

Substitutes: Solomon (Ramazani 14). Not a bad substitute to turn, but didn’t show himself like Ramazani and struggled a bit in his defensive duties. One or two late moments. 6

James (Gnonto 72). Denied late on by Bachmann. Good cameo. 7

Joseph (Piroe 72). Missed a glorious late chance. 6

Byram (Solomon 96).