Leeds United ratings: Some masterful eights as leaders Leeds take care of Championship business in excellent fashion at Coventry City

HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship game at Coventry City.

Meslier: Nothing to do in first-half. One big second half save. 7

Bogle: A gift of a goal, but it came after a super run. One of the division’s form players. 8

Rodon: Shrugged off an early issue. Steel to Leeds’ silk. In the mood. 8

Leeds United's Ao Tanaka (right) and Coventry City's Jamie Allen battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry Building Society Arena. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Ampadu: Strolled through it. 8

Firpo: Caused bother again down the left. 8

Gruev: Restored to the side and was masterful. 8

Tanaka: Continues to bring joy when he plays. 8

Leeds United's Jayden Bogle (left) and Coventry City's Jack Rudoni battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry Building Society Arena. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

James: Missed a great chance to make it 2-0 and took a wrong option ahead of break. Still very good. 8

Solomon: Did his bit as Leeds wreaked havoc at times in first period. Went close several times on night. 8

Aaronson: Another to enjoy himself if no goal. 7

Piroe. Classy strike. Another who is exuding confidence. Should have scored late on. 7

Substitutes: Ramazani (Solomon 78) 6.

Joseph (Piroe 86).

Gnonto (James 86).

Guilavogui (Tanaka 91)

Striujk (Aaronson 91).