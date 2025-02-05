Leeds United ratings: Some masterful eights as leaders Leeds take care of Championship business in excellent fashion at Coventry City
Meslier: Nothing to do in first-half. One big second half save. 7
Bogle: A gift of a goal, but it came after a super run. One of the division’s form players. 8
Rodon: Shrugged off an early issue. Steel to Leeds’ silk. In the mood. 8
Ampadu: Strolled through it. 8
Firpo: Caused bother again down the left. 8
Gruev: Restored to the side and was masterful. 8
Tanaka: Continues to bring joy when he plays. 8
James: Missed a great chance to make it 2-0 and took a wrong option ahead of break. Still very good. 8
Solomon: Did his bit as Leeds wreaked havoc at times in first period. Went close several times on night. 8
Aaronson: Another to enjoy himself if no goal. 7
Piroe. Classy strike. Another who is exuding confidence. Should have scored late on. 7
Substitutes: Ramazani (Solomon 78) 6.
Joseph (Piroe 86).
Gnonto (James 86).
Guilavogui (Tanaka 91)
Striujk (Aaronson 91).
Not used: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Rothwell.