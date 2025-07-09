Leeds United 'reassess' options after bid for Premier League midfielder is rejected

LEEDS UNITED are reassessing their options after having a third bid for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff rebuffed by their Premier League rivals.

The bid was said to be worth £10million plus a further £2million in future add-ons for the 27-year-old.

Despite Longstaff entering the final 12 months of his Magpies deal recently - and being open to the prospect of a move, having had sporadic game time so far this year - his club have not been swayed by Leeds' latest offer.

Longstaff, an academy product at St James' Park, is behind the likes of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes when the international trio have been fit and available.

TARGET: Leeds United are interested in Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff but have alternatives in midfield (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Leeds signed Swedish international Gabriel Gudmundsson on a four-year deal following his £10m move from Lille, while experienced defender Sam Byram agreed fresh terms.

Gudmundsson, 24, is United's fourth arrival of the close season following the captures of Jaka Bijol, Lukas Nmecha and Sebastiaan Bournow.

Leeds' Premier League games against Arsenal and Newcastle in August have been rescheduled following the latest round of broadcast selections.

United's trip to the Emirates Stadium has been moved to a 5.30pm kick-off, on Saturday, August 23.