Leeds United reportedly close to lodging bid which could impact Hull City and Middlesbrough

Leeds United are reportedly close to a bid for Newcastle United's Karl Darlow which could potentially knock Hull City and Middlesbrough out of the race to sign the goalkeeper.

The Whites can expect to need a new goalkeeper next season with Illan Meslier in high demand despite a disappointing end to the campaign which saw him dropped by his club and watching the European Under-21 Championship from the bench. Despite that, the Frenchman has shown his potential to be a top Premier League goalkeeper and it would be a big surprise if he was playing Championship football in 2022-23.

With Joel Robles released at the end of his one-year contract – although he has been invited back to pre-season training along with Adam Forshaw – it means Leeds are likely to be in the market for at least one new goalkeeper.

Having appointed Nicky Hammond as interim director of football for that reason, they do not have to wait for official confirmation of a takeover by the 49ers Enterprises or the arrival of head coach Daniel Farke to press on with transfer business having already sold Tyler Roberts and done a deal for Hamilton Academical's 16-year-old midfielder Josh McDonald.

Having impressed on loan at Hull in the second half of last season, Darlow is seen as the pick of available goalkeepers for Championship clubs, with Blackburn Rovers also thought to be interested.

Tigers vice-chairman Tan Kesler has admitted financial fair play constraints mean his club will have to be "creative" to sign the player, with Newcastle keen to sell but Hull very restricted in what they can pay. That more than likely meant persuading the Magpies to agree to a loan with certain obligations.

But like Hull, Newcastle are restricted by what they can spend because of last summer's outlay, so they would prefer a sale that boosts the kitty, and value Darlow in the £5m bracket.

Darlow for his part wants regular first-team football, and any club that can offer him a realistic route back to the Premier League with a promotion is sure to appeal. Farke twice won the Championship at Norwich, and has a parachute payment expected to bolster his budget after a clearout which is set to see many or all of Meslier, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, Luis SInisterra and Willy Gnonto moved on.

TARGET: Leeds United see Karl Darlow as a potential replacement for Illan Meslier, should he move on

Premier League Bournemouth are also thought to be monitoring the situation, but the competition for places there might count against them.