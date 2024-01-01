Leeds United rookie handed shock debut, while Patrick Bamford also starts among five changes for Birmingham City game
The 23-year-old replaces loanee Karl Darlow, with the experienced custodian, who deputised the suspended Illan Meslier in Friday’s 1-0 loss at West Brom, having dislocated his thumb.
There is no timescale regarding his length of absence.
Klaesson has joined Leeds United on a four-year deal from Norway outfit Vålerenga in the summer of 2021. His only previous appearance was from the bench in the game at Wolves in March 2022.
Dani van den Heuvel has been named on the bench as United’s substitute keeper.
Leeds have made five changes in total for the visit of Blues, with Patrick Bamford - after 16 substitute appearances - handed his first start of the campaign with Joel Piroe dropping to the bench.
Dan James and Archie Gray - rested at The Hawthorns - come in for Willy Gnonto and Djed Spence, who revert to the bench.
Glen Kamara also returns to the starting line-up in place of Illa Gruev, who also drops to the bench.
Leeds United: Klaesson, Gray, Rodon, Cooper (c), Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford. Subs: Van den Heuvel, Spence, Joseph, Firpo, Gruev, Gnonto, Anthony, Piroe, Poveda