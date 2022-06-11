Leeds United rumours: Arsenal 'considering' move for Whites' £60m-rated winger, Leeds 'resigned' to losing England international

Leeds have already made two signings with the club expected to make more before the start of the top-flight season to strengthen Jesse Marsch's options. There could also be some movement out of Elland Road, with interest anticipated in some of the Whites' key players.

Below we have rounded up the latest rumours from around the Premier League...

Arsenal have joined the race for Leeds Brazilian international Raphinha, as the Gunners consider a move for the player who arrived at Elland Road for £17m in October 2020 (The Telegraph - MORE).

Leeds are "increasingly resigned" to losing Kalvin Phillips this summer, with a number of clubs having considered moving for the England international (The Athletic - MORE).

Nottingham Forest will look to sign Liverpool full-back Neco Williams to replace the outgoing Djed Spence, whose loan deal ended at the end of the campaign. Williams spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham (90min - MORE).

AC Milan have dropped out of the race for Newcastle United target Sven Botman after the Magpies said they were ready to pay €55m for the Lille centre-back (Sky Italia)

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal worth £20m for Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest as they won promotion to the Premier League (The Guardian - MORE).

KALVIN PHILLIPS: The England international is a man in demand this summer. Picture: Getty Images.

Manchester United have denied that new manager Erik ten Hag met with Darwin Nunez, in a bid to scupper Liverpool's move for the Uruguayan (Fabrizio Romano - MORE).

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are both interested in Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer (football.london - MORE).