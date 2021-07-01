Leeds United rumours: Club ramp up efforts to sign replacement for Bielsa target, Celtic plot to derail Whites swoop

The Elland Road favourite has been an ever-present for England in the centre of the park, and midfield partner Declan Rice believes that the duo have proven a lot of people wrong with their performances.

"With me and Kalv, people are always going to write us off," Rice told the BBC.

"I read stuff where people write us off and say we aren't good enough to be playing at this level. Well you've seen today, we are."

Rice is happy to admit the pair didn't match their highest performance standards in the 0-0 group stage draw with Scotland but he insists their response is evidence of their suitability for the national team.

"Maybe yeah against Scotland we weren't at our best but we parked those performances to the side and I think that's part of being a top player," he said.

"You have to move on, you have to be mentally strong and you have to go out there and keep putting in performance after performance."

His message to his midfield partner in the dressing room after the victory over Germany was simply that they now have to move on once again, in order to produce what is required on Saturday in Rome.

"I just said to Kalv after the game then, we need to keep going," he said.

"There's another final on Saturday which we're about to play in and we need to stay fully focused and ready for what's next to come."

We’ve gathered the best of today’ Premier League speculation below…

1. Alioski announcment expected soon Ezgjan Alioski's next move will be confirmed in a “short time". The wide man's contract with Leeds United expired on Thursday. (Fotomac) (Photo by Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool Buy photo

2. Toon return for Toney? Newcastle United are the bookmakers favourite to land the signature of Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Brighton and West Ham are also being linked. (SkyBet) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Reds still keen on Bissouma Liverpool are ‘keeping tabs’ on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer. (Liverpool Echo) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

4. Newcastle plot Silva bid Newcastle United could make a bid for Portugal international Rafa Silva this week but Benfica won’t let the winger head to the Premier League for a penny less than £22 million. (CM Journal) (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images ) Photo: Alexander Scheuber Buy photo