Leeds United rumours: £14m transfer target subject of rival bid, West Ham battle Spurs for La Liga forward

Speaking ahead of the season getting under way, Leeds man Pascal Struijk gave his verdict on the upcoming campaign, and said: “New season, new start. Again, I am looking forward to the first game and really looking forward to playing the best teams because that makes you better as a player and as a team.

“The 6-2 (away to Man Utd), that was last year. This year it’s zero-zero and we will go from there. [We’ll] try and do the same (tactically) I think, well, even better, but just try and play the good football that we did last year."

He continued: “In the first half of the season we conceded way too many goals so we need to try and keep that down and then try also to get the results coming our way.

“I think if you look at the results from last season, especially the end, we were conceding way less than in the first half of the season so if we can continue that form, that’s great.

“Last year was a big surprise for me. I was never expecting to play the first game and then I did and then obviously I got more minutes because some people got injured and then slowly worked my way into the team.

“My goal for this year is to do the exact same, try and get as many minutes as possible, play as many games well and just try and get my spot in the team.”

