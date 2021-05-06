Leeds United rumours: Shock £13m Whites transfer claim made, Huddersfield close in on £10m striker
Leeds United are back in Premier League action this Saturday lunchtime, when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in what should be an enthralling clash at Elland Road.
Spurs thrashed Leeds' Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United last weekend, with Real Madrid loan man Gareth Bale rolling back the years by bagging a stunning hat-trick in the 4-0 rout.
Meanwhile, earlier in the week, Leeds U23 skipper Charlie Cresswell spoke out after leading his side to the Premier League 2 (Div 2) title, and revealed: “I'm really proud and I'm really proud of the boys. It's felt like a long season with the whole Covid thing but everyone has been really good this season.
“We have come in every day and worked really hard. I can't thank the staff enough and I can't thank the players enough. Everyone has put such an effort in to what we have come and produced at the end of the season and I am just so proud of everyone.“It's my first proper one (trophy) that I've been properly involved in all season. It feels good and hopefully there's many more to come.”
In other news, Whites striker Patrick Bamford has been entertaining fans on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, showcasing his impressive piano playing skills.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues: