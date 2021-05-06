Leeds United rumours: Shock £13m Whites transfer claim made, Huddersfield close in on £10m striker

Spurs thrashed Leeds' Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United last weekend, with Real Madrid loan man Gareth Bale rolling back the years by bagging a stunning hat-trick in the 4-0 rout.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, Leeds U23 skipper Charlie Cresswell spoke out after leading his side to the Premier League 2 (Div 2) title, and revealed: “I'm really proud and I'm really proud of the boys. It's felt like a long season with the whole Covid thing but everyone has been really good this season.

“We have come in every day and worked really hard. I can't thank the staff enough and I can't thank the players enough. Everyone has put such an effort in to what we have come and produced at the end of the season and I am just so proud of everyone.“It's my first proper one (trophy) that I've been properly involved in all season. It feels good and hopefully there's many more to come.”

In other news, Whites striker Patrick Bamford has been entertaining fans on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, showcasing his impressive piano playing skills.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues:

1. Ex-Rotherham man favourite for England U21 job Ex-Rotherham United and QPR man Justin Cochrane has been named as the favourite for the England U21 job. He's currently in charge of the England U17 side, and was previously a youth team coach for Spurs. (SkyBet) Photo: Lynne Cameron Buy photo

2. Bees name striker asking price Brentford will demand a fee in the region of £4m for striker Halil Dervisoglu, if Galatasaray wish to sign him permanently when the transfer window opens. He joined the Turkish giants in January, after failing to fully break into the Bees squad. (Sport Witness) Photo: Warren Little Buy photo

3. Preston loanee won't know future until summer Preston North End loanee Anthony Gordon is said be unclear over where his future lies, with his parent club, Everton, set to make a decision at the end of the season. He was linked with Bournemouth and Blackburn before joining the Lilywhites. (The Athletic) Photo: Clive Brunskill Buy photo

4. Canaries could loan Williams Norwich City have been tipped to launch a loan move for Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams. The England U21 has had limited first team opportunities for the Red Devils this season, and is also on West Ham's radar. (The Sun) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo