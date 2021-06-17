Leeds United rumours: UCL club plot £25.7m Elland Road raid, Whites target 'destined' for summer move

The Whites will kick off the new term on August 14th, and will be hoping to fare a lot better than they did on their last visit to the Theatre of Dreams, which ended in a 6-2 win for the Reds back in December.

Elsewhere, Marcelo Bielsa’s side face a difficult festive period this year, with matches against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool to contend with – but Man United legend Gary Neville is fully focused on that pulsating curtain-raiser.

Neville told Sky Sports news, as quoted by The Express: "I just hope that Priti Patel and her ministers, rather than concentrating on sort of booing England players, actually allow fans back in the stadium for that game so we can actually get a proper atmosphere.

"It will be a fantastic game. Leeds United being back in the Premier League last season, they were an absolute joy to watch every single game. Manchester United had a good Premier League season.

"If we can get close to a full house in that particular match it will just be an incredible welcome back to fans in the stadium in terms of capacities. It's something that's much needed.

"We've seen the announcement in the last few days that they're going to be full at Ascot and full at Wimbledon, I've not got any reason to think why Old Trafford shouldn't be full for the first game of the season."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. Toon told to sign Lamptey Newcastle United have been urged to consider a move for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey by former Toon star Warren Barton. (Personal Twitter account) (Photo by Glyn Kirk - Pool/Getty Imaages) Photo: Pool Buy photo

2. Mac Allister set for Olympic stage Brighton & Hove Albion have authorised Alexis Mac Allister to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. (TyC Sports) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

3. Armstrong available for bargain fee Newcastle could be handed the chance to re-sign former academy product Adam Armstrong for just under £5 million this summer. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

4. United wanted Ronaldo back Man Utd have offered to agree terms worth £330,000-a-week to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still performing at the top level for both the club and the country. (Gazzetta Dello Sport) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo