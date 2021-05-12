Leeds United rumours: Whites battle Leicester for £25m-rated Brazilian star, ex-Leeds star could join Mourinho's Roma
Leeds United have just three games to go in their 2020/21 Premier League season, and will look to get another three points under their belts and continue moving up the table with a win against Burnley this weekend.
The Whites are currently sitting comfortably in tenth place, and while European football qualification looks to be a stretch this season, a top half finish would still represent an excellent return to the top tier for Marcelo Bielsa's side.
Speaking after last weekend's big win against Spurs, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who was on the score-sheet in the 3-1 victory, discussed his chances of breaking into Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, and claimed: “You need to do more than score goals to get into the England squad.
“But I've just got to keep trying and do what I can in the last three games and see what happens. I have done all I can and I'll keep pushing.
“I think just finish the season strongly. We have got to enjoy it. It's our first season in the Premier League and we have had a good season but it's making sure that we do finish on a high.
“People in football do have a short term memory. They'll say 'Leeds have burnt out again' and it's a load of rubbish but we have got to make sure that we kind of make everyone remember us for a good end to the season as well.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's action begins: