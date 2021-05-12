Leeds United rumours: Whites battle Leicester for £25m-rated Brazilian star, ex-Leeds star could join Mourinho's Roma

The Whites are currently sitting comfortably in tenth place, and while European football qualification looks to be a stretch this season, a top half finish would still represent an excellent return to the top tier for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Speaking after last weekend's big win against Spurs, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who was on the score-sheet in the 3-1 victory, discussed his chances of breaking into Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, and claimed: “You need to do more than score goals to get into the England squad.

“But I've just got to keep trying and do what I can in the last three games and see what happens. I have done all I can and I'll keep pushing.

“I think just finish the season strongly. We have got to enjoy it. It's our first season in the Premier League and we have had a good season but it's making sure that we do finish on a high.

“People in football do have a short term memory. They'll say 'Leeds have burnt out again' and it's a load of rubbish but we have got to make sure that we kind of make everyone remember us for a good end to the season as well.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's action begins:

1. Los Blancos eye Aurier Real Madrid are rumoured to have made enquiries over the availability of Spurs full-back Serge Aurier. The 28-year-old could one one of several top players to leave the club this summer, with the club unlikely to qualify for the Champions League. (AS)

2. Interest in Berge grows AC Milan and Lazio are believed to be the latest sides to take an interest in Sheffield United man Sander Berge. However, his £35m release clause could prove too costly, which will be a boost to interested duo Man City and Liverpool. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

3. Burnley winning Williams race Burnley have been tipped to beat Aston Villa to the signing of West Brom starlet Harry Williams. The teenager has been on trial with the Villains, but the Clarets are said to have put together a contract offer to lure in the defender. (Football Insider)

4. Romero could join Roma Roma's new manager Jose Mourinho could be looking to raid one of his former clubs in the transfer window, with reports suggesting he's eager to take Man Utd forgotten man Sergio Romero to Serie A. (Express)