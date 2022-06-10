Leeds have already completed two signings with Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen joining from Red Bull Salzburg.

More business is expected at Elland Road, as the club aims to strengthen their depth following a number of injuries last campaign.

Below, we have rounded up the latest rumours from across the Premier League...

Leeds are facing competition from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur for highly-rated 18-year-old West Ham United player Sonny Perkins, with the forward potentially leaving the Hammers over wage demands (The Guardian - MORE).

Spanish midfielder Marc Roca has emerged as a target for Leeds, with the Bayern Munich man reported to be available for a fee of around £10m (The Athletic - MORE).

Middlesbrough have opened talks with Southampton over the possibility of signing striker Adam Armstrong on loan (TEAMtalk - MORE).

Wolves have placed a £25m price tag on Morgan Gibbs-White after the player's stellar loan spell at Sheffield United last season. Nottingham Forest and Southampton have expressed an interest (Football Insider - MORE).

RUMOURS: The transfer window has opened for business today. Picture: Getty Images.

Three of last season's top four - Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City - are all 'keen on' Brighton's Marc Cucurella, 23 (GOAL - MORE).

Liverpool expect Bayern Munich to meet their valuation for Sadio Mane, in a deal that would help fund a move for Benefica striker Darwin Nunez (The Telegraph - MORE).

Manchester United are considering a move for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the ex-Arsenal man on the fringes at Anfield (talkSPORT - MORE).

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is a target of Barcelona and Juventus, with the Germany midfielder enetering the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium (Bild - MORE).