Leeds United rumours: Whites dealt blow in wonderkid chase, ex-Rotherham United star tipped for Premier League move

Spurs thrashed Leeds' Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United last weekend, with Real Madrid loan man Gareth Bale rolling back the years by bagging a stunning hat-trick in the 4-0 rout.

Speaking ahead of this Saturday's game, Whites striker Patrick Bamford discussed the fallout from the Brighton loss, and revealed: “We analysed it all and he just said he wanted to get it all out of the way and done and dusted so we can concentrate on Spurs.

“There were things that we didn't do right - we didn't move enough, we didn't attack the way we wanted to, we didn't defend the way we wanted to so you can pretty much sum it up by saying nothing went the way we planned.

“Personally, I feel like when you have a game like that, you are kind of busting to get back out there. You just want to get back on a good run again and play a match how you are supposed to play it, not like that.”

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, it's set to be a dramatic final day of the season, with Yorkshire sides Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday involved in fierce relegation scrap while, conversely, Barnsley are set to discover their opponents for the play-off semi-finals.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Rotherham United and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues:

1. Hatters keen on Magpies starlet Luton Town have been linked with a loan move for Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson. The England U19 international made both his Premier League an FA Cup debut for the Magpies earlier this season. (The 72)

2. Canaries close in on double deal Norwich City are set to sign of Burnley's Ben Gibson and PAOK Salonika's Dimitris Giannoulis on permanent deals, due to clauses in their loan deals dependent on promotion. The pair will cost around £15m in total. (BBC Sport)

3. Posh look to keep Bees target The likes of Brentford and Bournemouth could miss out on a key transfer target this summer, as Peterborough United look to tie down star midfielder Siriki Dembele to a new deal. He's scored eleven goals and made ten assists so far this season. (Peterborough Telegraph)

4. Cooper eager for fans to return Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has admitted he's hopeful that fans could be back in stadiums in time for the Championship play-offs, an insisted that football grounds without fans shouldn't become the norm. (BBC Sport)