Leeds United rumours: Whites huge favourites to sign £26m-rated ex-RB Leipzig ace, fresh twist in Aston Villa saga
Leeds United are on the hunt for some quality new signings, as they look to use the summer transfer window to improve their squad ahead of the eagerly-anticipated 2021/22 Premier League season.
The Whites will head into the upcoming campaign full of confidence, after rising to the challenge of return to top tier football with a fine showing last season, which saw them claim big wins against the likes of Manchester City, Everton and Spurs.
Meanwhile, England's Euro 2020 journey continues, after Gareth Southgate's side produced a dogged display to keep Germany at bay and score twice to secure a 2-0 win - a result which has set up a quarter-final clash against Ukraine in Rome this Saturday.
Speaking after the game, Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, who scored the opening goal, discussed his side's performance and the impact of Leeds star Kalvin Phillips, and said: “We knew we needed to put in a very good performance against a very good side and I thought we did that.
“Doing it for your country is always special and it’s definitely a special moment. I wondered if it (my goal) was offside, but I was very happy it went in.
“We knew the intensity we can play at and not many teams can deal with it. The two boys in midfield, Declan [Rice] and [Kalvin] Phillips, they were class, they ate up ground and were animals in there. It was an all round great team performance.“We’ll take it game by game. We’ll see who we’re playing now. We’ll go away and recover and get focused on the next one.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: