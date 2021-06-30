Leeds United rumours: Whites huge favourites to sign £26m-rated ex-RB Leipzig ace, fresh twist in Aston Villa saga

The Whites will head into the upcoming campaign full of confidence, after rising to the challenge of return to top tier football with a fine showing last season, which saw them claim big wins against the likes of Manchester City, Everton and Spurs.

Meanwhile, England's Euro 2020 journey continues, after Gareth Southgate's side produced a dogged display to keep Germany at bay and score twice to secure a 2-0 win - a result which has set up a quarter-final clash against Ukraine in Rome this Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, who scored the opening goal, discussed his side's performance and the impact of Leeds star Kalvin Phillips, and said: “We knew we needed to put in a very good performance against a very good side and I thought we did that.

“Doing it for your country is always special and it’s definitely a special moment. I wondered if it (my goal) was offside, but I was very happy it went in.

“We knew the intensity we can play at and not many teams can deal with it. The two boys in midfield, Declan [Rice] and [Kalvin] Phillips, they were class, they ate up ground and were animals in there. It was an all round great team performance.“We’ll take it game by game. We’ll see who we’re playing now. We’ll go away and recover and get focused on the next one.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Foxes sign Daka Leicester City have confirmed the signing of exciting striker Patson Daka from RB Salzburg. He's joined the club on a five-year deal, after blasting his way to 27 goals in 28 games in the Austrian top tier last season. (Club website)

2. Toffees poised to appoint Benitez Everton are on the brink of announcing Rafael Benitez as their new manager, after the former Liverpool man signed a three-year deal with the Toffees. His last job was in the Chinese Super League managing Dalian Professional FC. (Sky Sports)

3. Ex-Wolves boss set for Spurs job Nuno Espirito Santo looks to be closing in on the Spurs job, with reports claiming the north London side have all but tied up the deal. They previously failed in their attempts to land ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. (Telegraph)

4. Murphy set to seal new Magpies deal Newcastle United are said to be moving closer to tying down Jacob Murphy to a new long-term deal. The 26-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League club this summer, but look to have now made a breakthrough in negotiations with the player. (Football Insider)