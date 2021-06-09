Leeds United rumours: Whites-linked £21m-rated star reveals 'talks', Man Utd swoop for La Liga ace

Leeds weren't afraid to splash the cash on fresh talent last summer, and they could well do so again as they look to continue in their efforts to reestablish themselves as a top-tier mainstay.

Meanwhile, Euro 2020 kicks off this weekend, but Leeds' Poland international Mateusz Klich was absent from his side's warm-up game against Iceland last night.

Discussing his omission from the side, after the 2-2 draw, his manager Paulo Sousa revealed: “Yesterday the doctor showed us the players we should spare. That is why we decided not to play by [Mateusz] Klich. Some played very well; especially in a one-on-one situation. However, we have to be much more dangerous on the left side.

“In the first half, the low play was much better. There was a lack of speed and frequency of plays, but it was dependent on the behaviour of the rivals.

“We tried to play forward, move faster, but Iceland's attitude often disturbed us. I would like to point out that the team kept their heart and soul until the very end, the players fought to make the fans proud of them.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to the summer transfer window and the Euros continues:

1. Chelsea could move for Hakimi Chelsea have been tipped to a bold move for Inter star Achraf Hakimi, with an offer including cash and two senior Blues players - Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Christensen - rumoured to be on the table. (Daily Mail) Photo: Maurizio Lagana Buy photo

2. Reds set focus on Pellegrini Reports from Italy suggest Liverpool have moved to replace outgoing midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, and have made an offer for in the region of £26m for Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini. He'll be featuring at Euro 2020 for Italy. (Corriere dello Sport) Photo: Claudio Villa Buy photo

3. Porto close in on Reds flop Porto are closing in on a £15m permanent deal for Liverpool flop Marko Grujic, after the player impressed on loan with the Portuguese giants last season. Clubs from Germany and Italy are also believed to be interested. (Daily Mail) Photo: NICOLAS TUCAT Buy photo

4. Cooper favourite for Palace job Swansea City boss Steve Cooper have been named the new favourite for the Crystal Palace job, after talks with ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo broke down. Burnley boss Sean Dyche is also among the favourites. (Skybet) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo