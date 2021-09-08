Leeds United rumours: Whites owner's European Super League verdict, West Ham's £20m target turns down new deal

The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in their last encounter, and will be keen to get a positive result against the Reds, ahead of an eye-catching run of fixtures that will see Leeds face the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham in quick succession.

Meanwhile, Leeds new boy and Wales international Daniel James has opened up on his hopes of the country reaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, ahead of this evening's crunch qualification clash against Belarus, and said: “I think just the experience of the Euros just makes us that kind of little bit more thirsty to go and qualify for the World Cup.

“It’s going to be a little bit tougher with the teams and obviously less qualify but it’s one as a team that we fully believe that we can do. We take a lot of positives out of (the Euros). I think most people didn’t think we were going to get out of the group and we fully believed that we could.

“Don’t get me wrong, we were very disappointed after getting through that group to go out like that (4-0 loss to Denmark in round of 16), but it’s one that we’ll

learn from, take a lot from it because it was a lot of boys’ first major tournament, including myself.

“We’re just excited with these World Cup qualifiers coming up because, as I said before, having that experience of the Euros just makes us a little bit more wanting to qualify for the World Cup.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Mendy could leave on loan Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy has been tipped to leave the club today, with Galatasaray said to be eyeing a move before the Turkish transfer window closes. The 29-year-old could be snapped up on a season-long loan deal. (Foot Mercato)

2. Munoz opens up on Magpies pressure Newcastle United loanee Santiago Munoz has revealed he's not feeling the pressure to succeed at St James' Park, claiming he has a "calm" mentality. He's also expressed his desire to succeed and land a permanent deal. (Sport Witness)

3. Clarets credited with Bryan interest Burnley have been named among a number of sides who are believed to have been keen on free agent Kean Bryan, but ultimately missed out on the now-West Brom defender. He racked up over 1000 Premier League minutes for Sheffield United last season. (Birmingham Mail)

4. Wolves target set for January axe Wolves target Duje Caleta-Car looks set to be sold by Marseille in January. He's believed to have snubbed both Wolves and Valencia in the last transfer window, but the Ligue 1 side are still keen to move on the Croatia international. (L'Equipe)