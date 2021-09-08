Leeds United rumours: Whites owner's European Super League verdict, West Ham's £20m target turns down new deal

The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in their last encounter, and will be keen to get a positive result against the Reds, ahead of an eye-catching run of fixtures that will see Leeds face the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham in quick succession.
Meanwhile, Leeds new boy and Wales international Daniel James has opened up on his hopes of the country reaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, ahead of this evening's crunch qualification clash against Belarus, and said: “I think just the experience of the Euros just makes us that kind of little bit more thirsty to go and qualify for the World Cup.
“It’s going to be a little bit tougher with the teams and obviously less qualify but it’s one as a team that we fully believe that we can do. We take a lot of positives out of (the Euros). I think most people didn’t think we were going to get out of the group and we fully believed that we could.
“Don’t get me wrong, we were very disappointed after getting through that group to go out like that (4-0 loss to Denmark in round of 16), but it’s one that we’ll
learn from, take a lot from it because it was a lot of boys’ first major tournament, including myself.
“We’re just excited with these World Cup qualifiers coming up because, as I said before, having that experience of the Euros just makes us a little bit more wanting to qualify for the World Cup.”
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: