Leeds United rumours: Whites plot fourth bid for English star, Radrizzani wants to 'immediately secure' deal

The Whites have been linked with the Ibrox star before, but it would appear that Marcelo Bielsa hasn’t given up on the prospect of bringing the Englishman to Elland Road.

What’s the story?

According to The Athletic, Leeds are keen on bringing the wide man back to England after he helped the Gers to pick up a historic league title last term.

A previous report from The Sun suggests that the Whites have already tried and failed three times to snap up the 24-year-old, but have still not been fully deterred.

As such, they could look to make another move for the winger in the coming weeks.

Is a deal likely to happen?

At this point, it’s fairly evident that Rangers are intent on keeping hold of their man.

Kent’s current deal is set to expire in 2023, meaning that the Gers are under no real pressure to sell, and speaking last year about the situation Steven Gerrard made his thoughts abundantly clear.

He said: "The message for sure is 'hands off'.

"Ryan is a player we admire very much here. He's a player we've seen develop at Liverpool for a long time then brought him here and he did ever so well on loan.

"We went and bought Ryan and showed a lot of faith in him and he's progressing very, very quickly here.

"He's in a good place and a player we want to keep hold of."

The chances of that viewpoint having changed drastically in the months since seems relatively slim.

What else is happening at Elland Road?

In other news, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is said to be keen to push ahead with his proposed takeover of Serie A side Salernitana.

According to La Cronache di Salerno, the Elland Road chief wants to “immediately secure” a deal and will “formalise the offer of around £38.7 million in the next few hours”, which he put forward to current owners Claudio Lotito and Marco Mezzaroma over the past few days.

