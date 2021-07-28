Leeds United rumours: Whites tipped to challenge Crystal Palace for midfielder, West Ham eye £27m-rated Ligue 1 ace
Leeds United's hectic week continues this evening, with another pre-season friendly match lined up, this time against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
The Whites are looking strong heading into the new season, with some exciting new signings ready to showcase their talents, and the existing crop of stars rearing to go ahead of another Premier League campaign.
Meanwhile, Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla who is currently on loan with La Liga outfit Elche CF, spoke out on his future, and revealed: "I have done a reset to mark a point. It will be difficult for me to return to England.
“Returning to the Spanish league is an interesting challenge that makes me very excited. Although I have been in teams like Real Madrid or Espanyol, I have also had to play from the second category (the Championship) in England with Leeds.
“Almost nobody accepts that and I did it. The category is one thing and that you like football is another.”
Casilla also thanked Whites sporting director Victor Orta for allowing him to leave the club, and admitted: “Six months ago I had the thought of returning to the Spanish league.
“I want to thank Leeds, especially Victor Orta, for all the facilities they gave me to leave. He knows what I can give to this club.
“It is a normal and current option until the end of the season, but when it ends, if all goes well, there would be no problems to continue. My intention is to stay in Spain.”
