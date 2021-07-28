Leeds United rumours: Whites tipped to challenge Crystal Palace for midfielder, West Ham eye £27m-rated Ligue 1 ace

The Whites are looking strong heading into the new season, with some exciting new signings ready to showcase their talents, and the existing crop of stars rearing to go ahead of another Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla who is currently on loan with La Liga outfit Elche CF, spoke out on his future, and revealed: "I have done a reset to mark a point. It will be difficult for me to return to England.

“Returning to the Spanish league is an interesting challenge that makes me very excited. Although I have been in teams like Real Madrid or Espanyol, I have also had to play from the second category (the Championship) in England with Leeds.

“Almost nobody accepts that and I did it. The category is one thing and that you like football is another.”

Casilla also thanked Whites sporting director Victor Orta for allowing him to leave the club, and admitted: “Six months ago I had the thought of returning to the Spanish league.

“I want to thank Leeds, especially Victor Orta, for all the facilities they gave me to leave. He knows what I can give to this club.

“It is a normal and current option until the end of the season, but when it ends, if all goes well, there would be no problems to continue. My intention is to stay in Spain.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Foxes to expand stadium Leicester City have announced plans to expand their stadium by 8,000 seats, to take their overall capacity up to the 40,000 mark. The Foxes will play Europa League football this season, after missing out on the Champions League by just one point. (BBC Sport) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

2. Liverpool miss out on Malen Liverpool have failed to land exciting winger Donyell Malen, who has instead opted to become Jadon Sancho's replacement at Borussia Dortmund. The £26m man netted 27 goals and made ten assists for PSV last season. (Club website) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Buy photo

3. Brighton join Grimes chase Brighton and Watford are the latest sides to be credited with an interest in Swansea City skipper Matt Grimes. The midfield playmaker is expected to leave the Welsh side this summer, after they failed to secure promotion last season. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo

4. Saints sign Simeu Southampton have completed the £1.5m signing of teenage centre-back Dynel Simeu from Chelsea. The 19-year-old, who has been capped at youth level for England, grew up in Southampton, and will initially join up with the reserve side. (Club website) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo