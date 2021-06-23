Leeds United rumours: Whites to battle Everton for £13m-rated winger, Chelsea join race for Aston Villa star

The Whites wowed fans and pundits alike last season, as they stuck to their guns and played attractive football in the top tier, finishing just three points off a Europa Conference League place.

Meanwhile, Blackpool have completed the signing of Leeds youngster Oliver Casey. Discussing his decision to leave Elland Road for the newly-promoted Championship side, the 20-year-old said: “It was a tough decision to leave, but it would have been easy to stay there because I still had two years left on my contract.

“But you get to a point where you’ve got to make the move if you want to make a career for yourself. Sometimes you’ve got to make that step.

“I’m grateful to Blackpool for giving me the platform to make the step up. It’s a step up, yes, but it’s one I’m capable of and I back myself to do it," he said.

“Everyone knows the Championship is one of the toughest leagues, but I’m just looking forward to the challenge.

“I can’t wait to get in for pre-season training and I’m glad I got the move done for the start of pre-season, so I can get in, meet all the lads and find out what the club is all about and get going as quickly as possible.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Canaries land Rashica Norwich have snapped up 24-year-old winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen. He's been capped on 32 occasions for the Kosovo national team, and has also previously played for Dutch side Vitesse. (Club website)

2. Trio chase Gilmour Norwich City, Newcastle United and Southampton have all been linked with a loan move for Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour. He was name man of the match in Scotland's goalless draw with England at Wembley last Friday night. (Daily Mail)

3. Luiz could return to PSG Ex-Arsenal defender David Luiz could be set for a move back to PSG, following his release from the Gunners. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelfari is said to be spearheading the move for the veteran centre-back. (Daily Mail)

4. Magpies among favourites to seal Williams loan Newcastle United and Southampton have been named among the favourites to sign Man Utd youngster Brandon Williams on loan. He's expected to move to another Premier League side on a temporary basis to get first-team football next season. (SkyBet)