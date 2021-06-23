Leeds United rumours: Whites to battle Everton for £13m-rated winger, Chelsea join race for Aston Villa star
Leeds United are on the hunt for summer transfer window signings, as they look to sign some quality new stars capable of ensuring the club continue their impressive renaissance in the Premier League.
The Whites wowed fans and pundits alike last season, as they stuck to their guns and played attractive football in the top tier, finishing just three points off a Europa Conference League place.
Meanwhile, Blackpool have completed the signing of Leeds youngster Oliver Casey. Discussing his decision to leave Elland Road for the newly-promoted Championship side, the 20-year-old said: “It was a tough decision to leave, but it would have been easy to stay there because I still had two years left on my contract.
“But you get to a point where you’ve got to make the move if you want to make a career for yourself. Sometimes you’ve got to make that step.
“I’m grateful to Blackpool for giving me the platform to make the step up. It’s a step up, yes, but it’s one I’m capable of and I back myself to do it," he said.
“Everyone knows the Championship is one of the toughest leagues, but I’m just looking forward to the challenge.
“I can’t wait to get in for pre-season training and I’m glad I got the move done for the start of pre-season, so I can get in, meet all the lads and find out what the club is all about and get going as quickly as possible.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: