Leeds United rumours: Whites to battle Serie A side for £30m star, West Ham urged to land £40m-rated ace
Leeds United are for a hectic few months of wheeling and dealing, as they look to bring in some top quality new signings when the summer transfer window opens later this week.
The Whites splashed close to £100m on fresh talent in a serious spending spree last season, and it will be fascinating to see which new players arrive at Elland Road ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
Meanwhile, Leeds board member Paraag Marathe has been discussing the future of the club's football ground, and revealed: “We do want to modernise the stadium.
“There’s the ability and capacity to increase it to 50,000-plus because the top Premier League clubs, that’s what they do have. Certainly, we have the demand.
“There’s also something really menacing about this environment for opposing team players. What we don’t want to do is renovate this into some sterile environment where you don’t have that. There’s magic out there on the pitch in this stadium and we want to keep that.”
Meanwhile, Whites star midfielder Kalvin Phillips played a solid 45 minutes for England in their final Euro 2020 warm-up match against Romania last night, before being substituted by Liverpool man Jordan Henderson in the second half of the 1-0 win.
The Three Lions now have just under a week to prepare for their opening match of the tournament against Croatia, which will take place at Wembley Stadium this Sunday afternoon.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window and the Euros continues: