Leeds United's Kiko Casilla named as Championship's best goalkeeper in October

Leeds United's Kiko Casilla has been named in the Championship team of the month for October.

Leeds United's Kiko Casilla has been named in the Championship team of the month for October.

The Spanish goalkeeper has had a difficult time since moving to Elland Road from Real Madrid's Bernabeu in January, but has found his form in recent weeks.

Casilla made some crucial saves as Leeds took a hard-earned point from Hillsborough on Saturday. He did brilliantly to keep out Liam Palmer, Steven Fletcher Kaddem Harris and Atdhe Nuhiu and secure a 0-0.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa praised Casilla's performance after the game.

"He had an impact on the match," he said. "That was important. He will show good character, good personality. He has trusted experience."

In all he made 18 saves in October, and kept three clean sheets - more than any other goalkeeper in the division. He conceded just three goals in five matches - vital, given his team's struggles at the opposite end of the field.

Selections for the team of the month are based on the ratings awarded by statistical website WhoScored.com.

Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler was selected at centre-back for the part he played in turning around the Terriers' form.

Under new manager Danny Cowley, Huddersfield have gone unbeaten in October and their defensive record has been crucial, conceding just three goals in five matches. Schindler also scored one of his own, in Saturday's 2-1 win over Barnsley.

Schindler made 19 headed clearances in October.