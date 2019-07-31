Leeds United sell goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to Premier League Burnley

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED are in the market for a new goalkeeper after agreeing to sell Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell to Burnley.

The Premier League side have agreed to pay £3.5m for the 22-year-old, who wanted guarantees of first team football that aren’t forthcoming at Elland Road presently, with Kiko Casilla nailing down the position as Marcelo Bielsa’s preferred option in goal.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, modelling the new Leeds United goalkeeper kit, could be wearing a Burnley one soon.

The Whites are expected to bring in a replacement for Peacock-Farrell before the transfer window shuts next Thursday at 5pm.

Burnley were able to to free up some cash by agreeing to the sale of Tom Heaton, their No 1 for the second half of last season, to Aston Villa.

Peacock-Farrell's contract at Elland Road is up next summer.

He came through the academy at Thorp Arch.

He spent time on loan with York City in the 2017/18 season and then made 29 first team appearances last season.

For Northern Ireland, he earned eight caps, including four European Championship qualifiers that all resulted in victories.