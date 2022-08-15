Leeds United set for first academy ambassador as long-serving talent-spotter Terry Potter stands down

Leeds United's academy is to have its first ambassador next month, when Terry Potter steps down as head of local recruitment to take on the job.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:00 am

Club ambassador roles for former players have been increasingly en vogue in recent years, and Leeds have created this post to keep Potter at the club he has served for 20 years.

Leeds-born Potter and his scouts recruited the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ronaldo Vieira, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell, Alex Mowatt and Archie Gray, maintaining the Whites' proud tradition of developing their own players.

EYE FOR TALENT: Terry Potter (centre) with some of his Leeds United finds

"We are delighted by the news that he has agreed to remain involved as academy ambassador for many more years to come,” said head of academy Adam Underwood.

"Terry has recruited some top talent over the years and we are forever grateful for this," added director of football Victor Orta. "He will remain a regular fixture at Thorp Arch and at Elland Road.”

