Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club ambassador roles for former players have been increasingly en vogue in recent years, and Leeds have created this post to keep Potter at the club he has served for 20 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-born Potter and his scouts recruited the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ronaldo Vieira, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell, Alex Mowatt and Archie Gray, maintaining the Whites' proud tradition of developing their own players.

EYE FOR TALENT: Terry Potter (centre) with some of his Leeds United finds

"We are delighted by the news that he has agreed to remain involved as academy ambassador for many more years to come,” said head of academy Adam Underwood.