Club ambassador roles for former players have been increasingly en vogue in recent years, and Leeds have created this post to keep Potter at the club he has served for 20 years.
Leeds-born Potter and his scouts recruited the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ronaldo Vieira, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell, Alex Mowatt and Archie Gray, maintaining the Whites' proud tradition of developing their own players.
"We are delighted by the news that he has agreed to remain involved as academy ambassador for many more years to come,” said head of academy Adam Underwood.
"Terry has recruited some top talent over the years and we are forever grateful for this," added director of football Victor Orta. "He will remain a regular fixture at Thorp Arch and at Elland Road.”