1. Turkish club ready bid for Forest man Trabzonspor are readying a move for Nottingham Forest ace Joao Carvalho, proposing an initial loan deal until the end of the season with a mandatory purchase clause. (Fotospor)

2. Can Derby push through a deal? Fenerbahce are ready to oppose any offers for Ferdi Kadioglu with Derby County reportedly interested in signing him in January. (Fotospor)

3. Championship trio must act fast Aberdeen have offered a new contract to striker Sam Cosgrove in order to fend off competition from Middlesbrough, Derby County and Stoke City. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

4. Terriers likely destination for Szmodics Huddersfield Town are favourites to snap up Bristol City attacker Sammie Szmodics ahead of Hull City on loan because of Lee Johnsons good relationship with Danny Cowley. (Bristol Live)

