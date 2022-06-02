Leeds United set to beat Premier League and Bundesliga competition to sign Salzburg right-back Rasmus Kristensen

Rasmus Kristensen. Picture: Getty Images.

The 24-year-old is keen to join the Jesse Marsch revolution at Elland Road, with the Red Bull Salzburg defender having previously worked with the United head coach during his time in Austria.

Leeds are now discussing terms with Kristensen, with the player to rebuff the hopes of Brentford and Dortmund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristensen, described as a high-energy right-sided defender who is also capable of stepping into midfield, played a crucial role in Salzburg's eighth consecutive Austrian Bundesliga title in 2021-22 season, scoring 10 goals and assisting another eight.

Kristensen - who started his career in his homeland with FC Midtjylland - joined Ajax on a four-and-a-half-year deal back in 2018, but moved to Austria after finding his opportunities limited.

He has been capped four times by Denmark.

Kristensen is set to become United's second close-season addition from Marsch's old club Salzburg following the signing of US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson in a deal worth around £25m.