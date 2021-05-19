Leeds United set to 'hold talks' with £20m-rated star this weekend, West Ham eye £35m ace

The result has confirmed the Whites' top-half finish with one game to go, and the possibility of qualifying for Europe is still alive heading into the final weekend - although Leeds would need to win and hope results elsewhere this evening and on Sunday go in their favour.

Speaking after last night's game, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford hit out at the match officials for not awarding him a penalty, after staying on his feet despite receiving contact from goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. He claimed: “It's a penalty. I said to the referee: 'nowadays are we trying to encourage diving then' because if I go down it's 100 per cent a penalty?

“Whether they check it or not, it's a penalty. So surely the fact that it's knocked me off balance but I have tried to stay on my feet, it should still be a penalty.

“Everyone is saying that modern day players are diving too much, going to ground too easy. But the fact is, you have seen it here, if you don't then you don't get anything for it. Do they want players to stay on their feet or go down?”

Next up, the Whites take on West Bromwich Albion at home this weekend, in what should be a carnival atmosphere at Elland Road as it welcomes back supporters for the final day of the season.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's action begins:

1. Saints chase Delaney Southampton have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney, as they looked to revamp their side. He's been capped on over 50 occasions for Denmark's senior side. (ESPN) Photo: Martin Rose Buy photo

2. Lampard inducted into Hall of Fame Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has become the latest football to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The ex-England international joins Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona and Roy Keane in the group of players to so far be awarded the honour. (Premier League) Photo: Chris Brunskill Buy photo

3. Liverpool eye £50m-rated midfielder Liverpool have been tipped to make a move for Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Goncalves, who has been dubbed the "next Bruno Fernandes". He's previously been valued at a hefty £50m. (Record) Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA Buy photo

4. Eze suffers major injury blow Crystal Palace have been dealt a major blow, with star midfielder Eberechi Eze out until 2022 with an Achilles injury suffered in training. The £16m man has impressed for the Eagles this season, in his debut top tier campaign. (The Athletic) Photo: Pool Buy photo