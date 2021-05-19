Leeds United set to 'hold talks' with £20m-rated star this weekend, West Ham eye £35m ace
Leeds United powered their way to another win last night, picking up an impressive 2-0 win away to Southampton to make it three victories on the trot.
The result has confirmed the Whites' top-half finish with one game to go, and the possibility of qualifying for Europe is still alive heading into the final weekend - although Leeds would need to win and hope results elsewhere this evening and on Sunday go in their favour.
Speaking after last night's game, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford hit out at the match officials for not awarding him a penalty, after staying on his feet despite receiving contact from goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. He claimed: “It's a penalty. I said to the referee: 'nowadays are we trying to encourage diving then' because if I go down it's 100 per cent a penalty?
“Whether they check it or not, it's a penalty. So surely the fact that it's knocked me off balance but I have tried to stay on my feet, it should still be a penalty.
“Everyone is saying that modern day players are diving too much, going to ground too easy. But the fact is, you have seen it here, if you don't then you don't get anything for it. Do they want players to stay on their feet or go down?”
Next up, the Whites take on West Bromwich Albion at home this weekend, in what should be a carnival atmosphere at Elland Road as it welcomes back supporters for the final day of the season.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's action begins: