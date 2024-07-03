THE EFL have announced their latest set of broadcast fixtures – and several amendments will affect Yorkshire clubs.

All matches selected for broadcast up to the end of September have now been announced and all further TV selections for the period up to the FA Cup third round in early January will be confirmed before the start of the new season in August – in a bid to provide supporters with as much notice as possible.

On weekends where all divisions and the Premier League are scheduled to play, 10 regular weekend games across the three divisions will be broadcast, including seven games at 12.30pm on a Saturday.

This will include up to five Championship matches and up to five matches across League One and League Two.EFL fixtures will be broadcast via either an existing Sky Sports channel or Sky Sports+ - a new way for fans to discover and stream live sport.

In the Championship, Leeds United’s Championship game at West Brom on Saturday, August 17 will now be screened live on Sky Sports Football with a 12.30pm kick-off, while Middlesbrough’s trip to Derby County will start at the same time and be shown on Sky Sports+.

Sheffield Wednesday’s appointment at Sunderland has been rescheduled and switched to Sunday, August 18 and will kick off on Wearside at noon and be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Meanwhile, the Owls’ home derby with Leeds have also been brought forward and will now be screened live on Sky Sports Football on Friday, August 23, kicking off at 8pm at Hillsborough.

Hull City’s home game on the following day against Millwall – Saturday, August 24 – will be shown on Sky Sports+ with a 12.30pm kick-off.

On the final weekend before the first international break of the new season, Sheffield United will play on a Sunday with their home game with Watford put back for the broadcasters. They will now host the Hornets at Bramall Lane on Sunday, September 1 (3pm), with the game shown on Sky Sports Football.

The previous day (August 31), Boro’s match at Cardiff City will also be among the Sky Sports+ selections, kicking off at 12.30pm.

After the break, the Blades kick off proceedings with a Yorkshire derby at Hull City, brought forward by the broadcasters to an 8pm kick-off on Friday, September 13.

Leeds host Burnley in the lunch-time Saturday slot on September 14 (12.30pm).

The following week, Hull are again in Friday night action at Stoke on Friday, September 20, for the benefit of Sky again, with an 8pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, the following day, Boro’s Tees-Wear derby with Sunderland will be screened on Sky Sports Football with an 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, September 21.

The following week, the Owls’ home game with West Brom will be shown on Sky Sports+, kicking off at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 28.

In League One, the derby between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town on Saturday, August 31 has been designated for Sky Sports+ coverage, with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, Town’s trip to Reading on Saturday, September 28 will start at 12.30pm and be shown on Sky Sports+, while Barnsley’s home encounter with Stockport County has been put back to Saturday evening on that day, at the behest of the broadcasters and will kick off at 7.45pm and be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Changes in League Two will see amendments to Harrogate Town’s home derbies with Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.

The Sulphurites’ encounter with Rovers has been rescheduled and brought forward to Thursday, September 12 with an 8pm kick-off and will now be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Bradford’s trip to Harrogate on Saturday, September 28 will now kick off at 12.30pm and be screened on Sky Sports+.