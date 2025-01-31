Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City handed new kick-off times in latest TV selections
Sheffield Wednesday's game against Sunderland will now take place on Friday, February 28, the blue riband game of the Football League weekend.
Sunderland are involved in a four-way fight for the title with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley, whereas the Owls are hoping to gatecrash the play-off places.
The Hillsborough game will now kick off at 8pm, and be shown live on Sky Sports Football.
Games involving Leeds and Bradford City will still be played on the Saturday, but have been moved to 12.30pm.
The Elland Road game between the Whites and West Bromwich Albion will lead Sky's coverage of the early Football League kick-offs, but Bradford's League Two trip to manager Graham Alexander's former club Salford City will also be available on Sky Sports+.
