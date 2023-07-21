All Sections
LEEDS UNITED and Sheffield Wednesday have announced a Championship fixture amendment.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:07 BST
LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: A TV Camera Operator looks on prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: A TV Camera Operator looks on prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).
LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: A TV Camera Operator looks on prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

The English Football League has announced their broadcast selections from late August up to September 20 and United's trip to rivals Millwall has been put back to Sunday, September 17 with a noon kick-off.

It was originally scheduled to take place at the New Den on the Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's Championship clash with Middlesbrough on Tuesday, September 19, will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Most Popular

The game at Hillsborough will kick off at 8pm, having originally been scheduled for a 7.45pm start.

The latest round of EFL fixtures selected for coverage on Sky Sports in full here.

Sunday 27 August - Watford v Blackburn Rovers - 12.00pm.

Saturday 2 September - Sunderland v Southampton - 12.30pm.

Monday 4 September - Cambridge United v Reading - 8.00pm.

Saturday 9 September - Derby County v Northampton Town - 12.30pm.

Friday 15 September - Southampton v Leicester City - 8.00pm.

Saturday 16 September - Cardiff City v Swansea City - 7.45pm.

Sunday 17 September - Millwall v Leeds United - 12.00pm.

Tuesday 19 September - Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough - 8.00pm.

Tuesday 19 September - Preston North End v Birmingham City - 19.45pm.

Wednesday 20 September - Norwich City v Leicester City - 8.00pm.

