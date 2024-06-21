Leeds United stalwart and former Hull City and Liverpool man leaves club to join Championship rivals
Price leaves after a six-year stint at the club after arriving in the summer of 2018 from Hull City.
He previously spent seven years at Liverpool.
In his time at Leeds, Price worked closely with Marcelo Bielsa and Daniel Farke to manage the health and fitness of the squad and was in charge of Leeds' medical department during the Covid-19 pandemic and came in for praise from Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas for his support during their respective complicated long-term injuries.
Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Rob for his commitment and dedication to Leeds United, especially during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic in the 2019/20 season.
"We all have great respect and appreciation for Rob, and naturally we are disappointed to see him leave the club, but we wish him every success in the future.”
