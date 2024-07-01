LEEDS UNITED midfielder Archie Gray is closing in on a £40m move to Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, with the deal set to be confirmed shortly.

The gifted 18-year-old has agreed a long-term deal with the London giants, with former United loanee Joe Rodon poised to join the club from Spurs in a separate transaction worth £10m - with the move close to being completed as The Yorkshire Post went to press.

The big-money sale of Gray will significantly ease profit and sustainability rules (PSR) concerns at Leeds, which permit clubs to make losses up to a certain amount over a three-year accounting period.

Disagreements over the transfer payment structure were the reason behind Gray's proposed move to Brentford hitting the buffers over the weekend with Leeds rejecting the Bees' separate £40m bid after a deal had been struck in principle.

Archie Gray of Leeds United is heading to Tottenham.

Spurs and Chelsea maintained their interest in the England youth star and the former making the decisive move with Gray undergoing a medical on Monday ahead of the deal officially being signed off.

Rodon's impending arrival following his outstanding season-long loan will secure a key incoming addition for United chief Daniel Farke, with the Wales international having also been linked with the likes of Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Sheffield United have confirmed that departures of out-of-contract players John Egan, Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison alongside Ben Osborn, who has joined Derby County.

The Republic of Ireland international Egan, 31, was sidelined for much of the 2023-24 campaign with a serious Achilles issue and had been rehabilitating at the club during the close season - amid speculation he would be offered a new deal.

The Cork-born player - who made just seven Blades appearances last term with his final one arriving on September 30 - is reportedly interesting Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest, who are likely to be in the market for a senior centre-half with Joe Worrall due to depart in the summer window. The Blades are keen on Worrall.