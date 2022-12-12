Leeds United star reveals injury concern after early withdrawal in friendly fixture

Crysencio Summerville says the injury he picked up during Leeds United’s friendly win over Elche CF last week is “not too bad”.

The Whites ended a week-long training camp in Spain with a 2-1 win over the La Liga side with Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich scoring to help Jesse Marsch’s men come from behind to pick up the victory.

Summerville was forced off after just 11 minutes in the friendly as he could not continue after having a shot blocked early on. He was replaced by Same Greenwood.

The forward, who scored memorable late winners against Liverpool and Bournemouth ahead of the World Cup break, was due to accompany Josh Warrington on his ring-walk for his IBF featherweight title defence on Saturday night.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 5, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

However, he revealed ahead of the bout that he was unable to take part, with captain Liam Cooper stepping in. He wrote on Instagram ahead of the contest: “Unfortunately I picked up a little injury in Spain, not too bad.”

Warrington was shocked by Alberto Lopez at the Leeds Arena as the Mexican claimed a majority decision victory to take the IBF belt off Warrington. Cooper told the Leeds Warrior on Instagram after the fight: "You'll be back mate. Never change."

