Leeds United still open to loaning Hull City target despite striker's latest injury

A hamstring injury will keep Patrick Bamford out of Leeds United's FA Cup game against Harrogate, but is unlikely to affect whether Joe Gelhardt goes on loan to Hull City.

The prognosis on Bamford’s New Year's Day injury was the big negative in a largely positive bulletin featuring the return of two key players.

Manager Daniel Farke has promised not to “fall asleep" between now and the transfer window closing at 11pm on February 3, but still seems open to loaning out Gelhardt, if the youngster wants to go, with Hull keen to take him.

"He (Bamford) will be out more or less for four weeks,” said Farke. “It could last a few more days, he could even be back a bit quicker. It's already eight days ago so there's a small chance by the end of January he's back in team training.

"I have just two concerns - one is the injury to Patrick Bamford, the second is the ongoing knee problems with Max Wober. This week he had to rest and was not able to train on Wednesday. On Thursday we had a session with less load and he was back but every time after a longer appearance he seems to struggle with this knee."

Joel Piroe will not be risked against Harrogate on Saturday because of "muscle problems" but there was also good injury news.

"Junior Firpo has been back in team training since Tuesday," revealed Farke. "Ilia Gruev has also been back in team training this week. (For) Pascal Struijk, Thursday was for the first time back with the team, he's also available."

Asked about Gelhardt, Farke said: "To go on loan makes sense for some younger players that have not had so much game-time. Joffy's definitely one of the candidates.

"We've got Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph, a few young prospects and perhaps Willy Gnonto can also play striker so we're not in panic mode.

"I've allowed him (Gelhardt) to have conversations and if he thinks it's the best for him, he can knock on my door and talk about it."