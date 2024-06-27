Leeds United striker and ex-West Ham player heads back to where it all began after joining League One club Leyton Orient on loan
With the former West Ham player, 20, about to enter the final year of his contract at Elland Road in a matter of days, it is likely that he could well have played his final game for the club.
Perkins started his career in the academy at Orient before joining the Hammers.
Last August, Perkins was loaned out to third-tier side Oxford United – now in the Championship – for the 2023-24 season, but struggled for opportunities with the U’s.
The Londoner made just six appearances - with his only League One football coming in three outings from the bench – prompting his recall to parent club Leeds in January after his loan arrangement was cut short.
Perkins was unable to head back out on loan in the winter window after coming on as a late substitute in United’s opening game of the 23-24 season against Cardiff City – with rules stipulating that players can only appear for two clubs in the same campaign.
In the previous year, the striker made three senior appearances for Leeds in 2022-23, all as a substitute in cup competitions.
Perkins, who has played for all England age-groups from under-15s to under-19s, made his senior debut for West Ham in the Europa League in November 2021 and his Premier League bow in January 2022, ironically against Leeds, ahead of joining in the summer on a three-year deal.
