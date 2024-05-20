AS a football nation, the Netherlands have a long relationship - fabulous on the one hand and fateful on the other - with Wembley as Joel Piroe will know.

In 1971, that wonderful Ajax Amsterdam side of the first half of the Seventies, so innovatively coached by the visionary Rinus Michels and majestically led on the pitch by Johan Cruyff, won their first European Cup final against Panathinaikos on the hallowed turf. It was the first of a hat-trick of victories.

Twenty-one years later, Dutch-born Ronald Koeman’s penchant for special free-kicks enabled Barcelona to record their maiden triumph in the competition there, versus Sampdoria.

As for the less esteemed - from an Oranje perspective at least - try the national team’s 4-1 humbling at the hands of rampant England in Euro 96.

Leeds United's Joel Piroe scores his side's second goal in the four-goal onslaught against Norwich City in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Elland Road on Thursday night. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Piroe will hopefully step out at the feted venue in the colours of Leeds United in six days time and provide a more delicious Dutch memory.

Wembley will represent a proud moment for the 24-year-old, a quiet, self-effacing, humble but driven individual.

Piroe modelled his striking game as a youngster on three greats, including a feted duo who first announced themselves on the world stage in the Eredivisie in Ronaldo - with Piroe's first club PSV Eindhoven - and Luis Suarez, with Ajax.

He has never been to Wembley before, but there’s a first time for everything.

The forward, who scored a classy goal in Thursday night’s marvellous second-leg victory over Norwich City, said: “I haven’t been. I didn’t know before I went to Swansea that they had been to the play-off final the year before and unfortunately I haven’t been there yet.

"I’m very happy we are going there now. We know it’s the end; going to Wembley if you are in the play-offs, but we have to look at it all one game at a time.

"We believe we can go up. We trust each other and believe in each other and have to keep believing. With the team we have, we need to back ourselves and go out there and make it happen.”

On his footballing heroes, he added: "The Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the best strikers ever and I loved to watch his clips back and learn from them.

"But also the same goes for a striker like Suarez and (Karim) Benzema, I would say those three."

As someone who has the look of a bit of a confidence player, that fact that Piroe ended the season with goals in successive games at Elland Road should be viewed as significant, amid a mixed campaign which has seen him score 16 goals, but find himself usurped in the pecking order by Patrick Bamford early in the new year.

Promoted to the starting line-up on Thursday, Piroe scored a deft far-post header from a beautiful cross from Willy Gnonto as Leeds - without the injured Bamford - feasted upon Norwich. Four unanswered goals helped restore United’s mojo in the process at just the right time.

Now Southampton await, a side who Piroe scored against in the league fixture at Leeds earlier this month.

He added: “We believe we can go up. We trust each other and believe in each other and have to keep believing. With the team we have we need to back ourselves and go out there and make it happen.

"Of course, we are very happy and celebrated a little bit in the dressing room. But we now know we have to look forward to Wembley.”

Given United’s tortuous play-off history, few could begrudge Leeds players and their fans having their moment on Thursday as the club registered their first home victory in the end-of-season lottery in 37 years since May 1987.

Now, it’s back down to the serious business again. And even despite an exhilarating evening at Elland Road, Piroe was not totally happy. It’s music to the ears of his manager, Daniel Farke.

He said: "It was amazing from the very first moment when we walked onto the pitch. The fans were amazing and really behind us and I think it carried over into the game as well. We started really well.

"Yes everyone needed a night like this for sure. The team showed a great unity and spirit. You could see that on the pitch that we wanted it more than Norwich and we just have to carry this on to the final now.

"But I won’t say it was one of my best performances. I am pleased with what I showed, but I did miss two chances in the second half and at my best, I wouldn’t have missed those.”