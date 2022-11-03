The Colombian has impressed since joining the club in the summer, but the issue ensured he sat out last weekend’s historic victory at Anfield.

Marsch, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home game with Bournemouth at Elland Road, said: "Luis has a foot injury that turns out to be more than what we originally thought it was.

"He wasn't making the progress that we were hoping him to make over the past ten days and so they did another scan and had the specialists look at it and they have started to worry about it being a rare injury that controls the movement of the metatarsals and when that is ruptured, it can be a long recovery.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"We don't believe it is ruptured, but partially torn, which puts him in a little bit of a grey area, but probably puts him out until after the World Cup break.

"We will know more about it (later) today and we're hopeful it is a version which doesn't take him out for longer.”

Marsch has revealed some good news with Archie Gray starting to get closer to a return to first-team training. Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined.

"Archie Gray will be on the pitch tomorrow, we think and starting to get closer to training will the full team,” Marsch added.

