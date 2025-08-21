Leeds United suffer Ethan Ampadu blow as Daniel Farke continues to eye forwards
Despite Friday's signing of Noak Okafor, manager Daniel Farke is still on the lookout for more forwards, and he stil wants cover at full-back.
"There’s always more room for quality," said Farke in relation to attacking target. "I'm never afraid of quality.
"I'm not too strong with my thoughts about numbers. I think it's necessary to do something in the full-back positions and the big pressure is away with the signings of Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) and Noah.
"I think they are really good options for us in the offence.
"To have one or two more signings for the offence, if we can do this, would be beneficial without doing anything stupid. Right now we can a bit more relaxed."
Okafor is primarily a left winger but can play anywhere across a front three.
"He's played for two big clubs in Italy (AC Milan and Napoli) and for RB Salzburg at Champions League level," said Farke. "He is a player of high potential who has more or less all the skills."
Ampadu picked up an injury when he went into a tackle with Tim Iroegburam during Monday's 1-0 win over Everton. He played on for another 20 minutes before being substituted, but will miss Saturday's Premier League game at Arsenal.
"It's an MCL (medial cruciate ligament) injury, He will be out at least until the international break," Farke confirmed.
"Normally he's back pretty quickly after injuries."
Leeds ahve various options to replace their captain on Saturday, but Ilia Gruev deputised at the end of Monday's game.
Okafor has been registered in time to face Arsenal, and has had a full pre-season with Milan, including 90 minutes in a friendly against Leeds.