Largie Ramazani is set to miss the next four to weeks of the season with an ankle injury.

The Leeds United winger came off with the problem during the first ha;f of Tuesday's 2-1 win over Watford.

A late addition in the summer transfer window, Ramazani had hit some good form but may now be missing until December.

"Sadly (it's) bad news with him, he twisted his ankle in the last game," said Farke, whose team play in one of Saturday's early kick-offs at Bristol City. "Sadly it's a serious ligament injury and he will be out for four to six weeks.

"The best case scenario is the end of November but it could be December."

Before the last international break an injury to Ramazani would have left Leeds with only one fit winger, but Daniel James and Manor Solomon have come off the bench in both matches since.