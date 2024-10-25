Leeds United suffer new injury blow ahead of Bristol City trip

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:10 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 13:23 BST
Largie Ramazani is set to miss the next four to weeks of the season with an ankle injury.

The Leeds United winger came off with the problem during the first ha;f of Tuesday's 2-1 win over Watford.

A late addition in the summer transfer window, Ramazani had hit some good form but may now be missing until December.

"Sadly (it's) bad news with him, he twisted his ankle in the last game," said Farke, whose team play in one of Saturday's early kick-offs at Bristol City. "Sadly it's a serious ligament injury and he will be out for four to six weeks.

Daniel Farke has confirmed a fresh injury blow. Image: Bruce Rollinson
Daniel Farke has confirmed a fresh injury blow. Image: Bruce Rollinson

"The best case scenario is the end of November but it could be December."

Before the last international break an injury to Ramazani would have left Leeds with only one fit winger, but Daniel James and Manor Solomon have come off the bench in both matches since.

"Thank God we've got Daniel James and Manor Solomon but it's good to have options and that I still have the chance to pick one," said Farke.

