Leeds United's top scorer Rodrigo is set to miss the next two months after ankle surgery.

The January signing of Georgrinio Rutter, plus the return from injury of Luis Sinisterra, had left the Whites with more attacking firepower than at any stage since they returned to the Premier League so they are better placed than previously to absorb the loss but it is still a big blow.

The Spain international has been an influential figure throughout Jesse Marsch's near year-long tenure as coach but he damaged the bone and ligement playing as a substitute at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, and has undergone what has been described as "minor surgery".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodrigo has scored 16 goals for Marsch, 12 of them this season, largely playing as an orthodox centre-forward. The coach also regards him as one of his leaders, and the 31-year-old has worn the captain's armband at times.

A month ago the news would devastating but as well as Rutter's £35m signing, Patrick Bamford has return to fitness and rediscovered his touch in front of goal, scoring his first three goals of the season in January.

Such was Leeds' new-found strength at centre-forward, they allowed Joe Gelhardt to join Sunderland on loan. The deal went through the day before Rodrigo picked up his injury and one wonders if they would make the same decision now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Leeds also have Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and – after they apparently changed their mind about selling him late on deadline day – Jack Harrison as attacking options, with winger Crysencio Summerville expected back to full fitness soon.

Teenage centre-forward Sonny Perkins scored his first senior goal at Cardiff City in the FA Cup.