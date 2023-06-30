A group representing Leeds United supporters will ask sports minister Stuart Andrew to take a "bottom up" approach to the Government's long-awaited football reforms.

Clive Miers, vice-chairman of Leeds United Supporters Network (LUSN), will meet Andrew (pictured) one-to-one on Friday to discuss plans to implement all 10 key recommendations of a fan-led review into English football by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch published in late 2021.

These included a proposal for an independent regulator, greater powers for supporters and an improved “owners and director’s test”. She also suggested clubs have “shadow boards” of supporters that allow more input into decision-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government promised reforms in its 2019 general election manifesto but a pandemic and two changes of prime minister mean it has so far only progressed as far as the White Paper published in February it is now consulting on.

LUSN, a self-financed body representing around 38 independent fans groups totaling 8,000-9,000 members, was not part of Crouch's consultations, which focused on larger groups including the Football Supporters Association. Miers wants wide-ranging shadow boards.

"It's important they are established in such a way as to fulfill their objectives of engaging between supporters and the club," he argues. “How are these boards going to be constructed? They say members should be representative of the fanbase but only the clubs have the demographics.

"It's essential members shouldn't accept any largesse from the clubs and clubs shouldn't be able to dictate who goes on or gets withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My fear – not necessarily the organisation's – is you've got to look to where the money comes from and the Football Supporters Association are basically funded by the Football Association and the Premier League, around 90 per cent.

REPRESENTATIVE: Clive Miers is the vice-chairman of the Leeds United Supporters Network

"At the moment I see nothing to be concerned about but in the future, who knows? Money doesn't necessarily corrupt but it influences.

"Minutes are a big problem. At the last Leeds United SAB (supporters advisory board) they talked about season tickets. I assume a few members said a 10 per cent increase (in prices) is a little bit too much but there was only a sentence about that, then something the length of the Gettysburg Address outlining why. Most were fallacies but there was no one challenging it.

"Very importantly, the SAB should have a postal address and be contactable on all social media with details prominent on the club website. The SAB came under a lot of criticism towards the end of the last regime because nobody knew who they were and how to contact them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds relaunched their SAB before the 2021-22 season, ahead of Crouch's report and many of their then-Premier League counterparts.