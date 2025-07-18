Leeds United suspension blow but they should at least be covered

Leeds United will be without their biggest signing of the summer so far on their opening night of the season after a suspension carried over from last season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites return to the Premier League in the final game of the opening round, at home to Everton on August 18.

But central defender Jaka Bijol will be unable to play after being sent off in his final game for Udinese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £15m addition has been earmarked for a big role as Leeds step up to the top-flight but they are at least well covered in his position, having also signed Sebastiaan Bornauw from Wolfsburg, and with last season's first-choice pairing Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk still at the club. They also have the option of moving central midfielder Ethan Ampadu back.

But it is a blow to the 26-year-old, who had told the club's in-house TV station how "excited" he was about the prospect of playing against the Toffees.

As Leeds prepare to step up their pre-season preparations with a first official friendly, against Manchester United in Stockholm on Saturday, before heading to a training camp in Germany, other areas of the squad are more of a concern.

A new first-choice goalkeeper and centre-forward were priorities this summer, but are yet to arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier's confidence – and more importantly, confidence in him – suffered badly in last season's run-in to the Championship title, causing him to be dropped for the final six matches. Karl Darlow stepped up and Leeds won all six matches after a wobble in form.

RED CARD: Jaka Bijol (right) was sent off in his final game for Udinese (Image: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Darlow has Premier League experience but is not regarded as a No 1 goalkeeper at that level.

Torino's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move, as has Senne Lammens, who has been put up for sale by Royal Antwerp.

The Whites added former Middlesbrough forward Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg and had the winner of last season's Championship golden boot in Joel Piroe, but again the feeling is that they need someone of higher quality to lead the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also saw winger Manor Solomon go back to Tottenham Hotspur after a very successful season-long loan. Jack Harrison has returned from consecutive year-long loans at Everton but having never played for manager Daniel Farke, it remains to be seen if he is in his plans.

COVER: Last season's centre-back pairing of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk are still at Elland Road (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)