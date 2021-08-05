Leeds United table bid for £25m attacker, English club plots raid for Whites midfielder

The England captain has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, and has not turned up for training this week as he seemingly looks to push through a move to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

But despite the fact that Bamford is perfectly content at Elland Road, and even though the Whites have no intention of selling their prized asset, Ashton has still included his name on a shortlist of potential Kane replacements.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “Nuno’s probably thinking, ‘Hang on, I need to know!’.

"Is he going to have Harry Kane for the season? If he’s not, who is he going look at? He’ll have his own ideas.

"Maybe Tottenham fans are wondering how they would replace Harry Kane – you don’t. You don’t just replace a player like Harry Kane, unless you’re going to go and try and spend the same again.

"Nuno might want something different. If you look at who he had at Wolves, Raul Jimenez is the kind of player he clearly he likes, someone to have that role as a centre forward. They’re hard to find, there’s not many around in the Premier League.

"You look at Bamford, who is of that ilk, who can lead the line, work incredibly hard, link the play.

"Jimenez is another if he shows his fitness.

"There will be options there.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

Hertha Berlin want to sign Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet after making him their top target for the rest of the summer transfer window. However, in order to do so, they need to raise funds and could opt to sell Leeds United target Matheus Cunha and an offer of £25.5 million would be enough to prise the 22-year-old away from Berlin. (BZ)

Newcastle United have now agreed a deal to sign Joe Willock before the summer transfer window ends. (90min)

Everton are talking up a potential swap deal between Tom Davies and Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Chronicle)

Crystal Palace are the frontrunners to sign Arsenal star Reiss Nelson, who has also been linked with Brentford and Brighton, but prefer a loan deal. (CBS Sports)