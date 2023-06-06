Leeds United takeover: No deal yet for San Francisco 49ers to buy out Andrea Radrizzani

A deal has not yet been struck for Andrea Radrizzani to sell his 56 per cent stake in Leeds United to San Francisco 49ers Enterprises, contrary to reports.

There were stories that a deal had been agreed but The Yorkshire Post understands that whilst negotiations are ongoing, this is not yet the case.

The commercial arm of the NFL franchise have held a stake in the club since 2018 and a full takeover was long planned, but an option to buy 100 per cent was based on a price which assumed Premier League status. Leeds were relegated from the top-flight in the summer.

Nevertheless, Radrizzani is keen to move on having bought Serie B-bound Sampdoria last week. There has also been considerable pressure from the Elland Road terraces, with calls for Radrizzani to sell up – not for the first time.

But with Elland Road – owned by a separate Radrizzani company – expected to be part of the deal, no agreement has yet been reached.

Radrizzani bought the club from Massimo Cellino for £44m in 2017. The appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as coach a year later reinvigorated them and led to three seasons in the Premier League, including a ninth-placed finish in their first campaign back at that level since 2004. The success and popularity of Bielsa's team allowed Leeds to better exploit their commercial potential.

The 49ers have been gradually increasing their stake from an initial 15 per cent to 44.

Paraag Marathe and Peter Lowry have been their representatives on the Leeds board since 2018, and the American investors have been heavily involved in decision-making, creating a clunkier process.

TAKEOVER: Elland Road is said to be included as part of the deal

A change of owner is just one of the pressing issues facing Leeds this summer.

Relegation is likely to lead to a clearout of the squad as some players ask to leave and others are moved on to lessen the financial impact of relegation.

Leeds have to decide who should replace Victor Orta and how after the Spaniard left his job as director of football in April.

