Leeds United target Georginio Rutter sat out Hoffenheim training at the weekend amid speculation linking him with a move to Elland Road.

A club statement confirmed he had missed training at the club’s camp in Portugal due to “rumours circulating” of a potential move to the Premier League, with Hoffenheim's sporting director Alexander Rosen revealing the issue is on the mind of the French Under-21 international.

Reports in Germany on Saturday revealed that Leeds wanted to sign the forward this month but that a deal would cost between €30-40m. The 20-year-old Hoffenheim star is said to be open to the prospect of a move.

Hoffenheim face Servette in a friendly on Monday but Rutter will not take part. A club statement said on Sunday: "For the time being, Georginio Rutter will not take part at all in training or in the friendly match against Servette. Since yesterday, there have been rumours circulating of a move to the Premier League for the Frenchman."

Rosen added: “Georgi has been confronted with a major issue, that is taking a lot of his energy. He is a young man and it is therefore understandable that he is preoccupied by the current situation.

“From our side, it is a case of dealing with a young man in a responsible manner and for that reason, we have decided that he should not participate in full training with the first team right now.

“Obviously there has been tremendous interest in such a talented player not only since yesterday. You don't have to be an expert to know this. There is currently more than one club that is trying hard to get the player.

"Ultimately we have to decide what is best for TSG Hoffenheim under the given circumstances. But it is also important to include the thoughts of Georginio and those around him, because after all we are not talking about a piece of furniture here, but about the future of a young person.”

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - OCTOBER 18: Georginio Rutter of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim challenges Maya Yoshida of FC Schalke 04 during the DFB Cup second round match between TSG Hoffenheim and FC Schalke 04 at PreZero-Arena on October 18, 2022 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Rutter has scored two goals and provided two assists from 15 league games at centre forward this term. Overall he has played 64 times for Hoffenheim, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists. A new striker is a priority for Leeds this month as they look to bolster their options up front due to more injury problems for Patrick Bamford.

