Leeds United have more attacking concerns ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Midlands club are yet to pick up a point this season, so it is a game Leeds will want to take full advantage of in their own quest for Premier League survival.

But a team that has only scored once in the league this season – and that from the penalty spot – look set to be without forwards Daniel James and Willy Gnonto.

Substitute James was substituted with a muscle problem in the 1-0 defeat at his former club Fulham last week.

"We have a few doubts for this game," confirmed Farke. "Daniel James is obviously a major doubt.

"He's still struggling a bit with his hit in his core muscle. So, major doubt also for this game.

"Also Willy Gnonto, a doubt, is struggling with some calf problems. He missed a few training sessions, so late calls with both of them.

"Apart from that, everyone is in a good place."

INJURIES: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri is also out, with a quad injury. A more precise assessment of his fitness is expected next week.

Ao Tanaka, who was an unused substitute at Craven Cottage, and Joel Piroe are both in contention to start at Molineux.

Piroe was left out of the matchday squad against Fulham, with Farke handing a first Premier League start to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in an attempt to improve his side’s potency in front of goal.