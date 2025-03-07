Leeds United team news as Patrick Bamford makes important progress

Patrick Bamford is back in training at Leeds United, but manager Daniel Farke has warned it will still be some time before the striker makes his return to the first team.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have no fresh injury problems ahead of Sunday's Championship game at Portsmouth, and their longer-term absentees are making good progress.

"Everyone who was available for the last game is also available for the upcoming games as it stands," confirmed Farke. "It's definitely good news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All were able to recover from a few little hits and knocks in the last game."

GOOD NEWS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

Bamford has only made one start this season, in the League Cup in August, and has not played at all since New Year's Day because of a hamstring injury.

"Patrick Bamford was part-integrated into team training this week," said Farke. "It will last a little bit – he was out for nine or nine-and-a-half weeks to get back to his match fitness for the matchday squad.

"It's good news with him, he's making progress.

"And also the rehab of Ethan Ampadu and Max Wober are working well. We are still hopeful we'll have them the other side of the international break. They won't feature for us before the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're hopeful after the international break they will join us at least for a number of games in the run-in.

"With Max it's more or less pretty clear it will hopefully work out, with Ethan there is still a possibility that he needs surgery but at the moment it looks good and he could be a topic for the run-in."