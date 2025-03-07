Leeds United team news as Patrick Bamford makes important progress
The Whites have no fresh injury problems ahead of Sunday's Championship game at Portsmouth, and their longer-term absentees are making good progress.
"Everyone who was available for the last game is also available for the upcoming games as it stands," confirmed Farke. "It's definitely good news.
"All were able to recover from a few little hits and knocks in the last game."
Bamford has only made one start this season, in the League Cup in August, and has not played at all since New Year's Day because of a hamstring injury.
"Patrick Bamford was part-integrated into team training this week," said Farke. "It will last a little bit – he was out for nine or nine-and-a-half weeks to get back to his match fitness for the matchday squad.
"It's good news with him, he's making progress.
"And also the rehab of Ethan Ampadu and Max Wober are working well. We are still hopeful we'll have them the other side of the international break. They won't feature for us before the international break.
"We're hopeful after the international break they will join us at least for a number of games in the run-in.
"With Max it's more or less pretty clear it will hopefully work out, with Ethan there is still a possibility that he needs surgery but at the moment it looks good and he could be a topic for the run-in."
Leeds are the last of the title contenders to play this weekend, with Sheffield United and Burnley in action at 3pm on Saturday. The Fratton Park game, which kicks off at noon, is being simulcast on ITV.
