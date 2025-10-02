Leeds United team news as trio miss out against Tottenham Hotspur but key player will not need surgery
The news on James' ankle injury was revealed by his Wales manager, Craig Bellamy, but forward Gnonto and goalkeeper Perri have not recovered from the problems which have kept both out recently.
Harry Gray, who is yet to make his senior debut, but has been an unused substitute in recent matches, is also a doubt to face his brother Archie's side.
Gnonto has missed the last two games, and Farke confirmed the Italy international does not need surgery.
"I have to confirm that Danny James will be out for a few weeks," said the Leeds manager.
"He sadly has rolled his ankle in training, so the doctors say he's likely out for four to six weeks. So that means realistically we would just expect him back after more or less the November international break.
"If he was perhaps available even before for one or two games, it would be a nice little bonus and a surprise.
"But he's definitely out for a few weeks. That's of course not great news.
"Willy Gnonto will also miss this game.
"His calf problems are not sorted. He's not back in team training and for that there's no chance to involve him also for the game. He will also sadly just be back after this upcoming international break.
"There are a few question marks over Harry Gray because he reported some problems with his hip flexor right after he played the game on Monday.
"We're not sure at the moment if he will be ready and available for Saturday."
Perri is progressing, but Karl Darlow will retain his place at the weekend.
"Some good news is that Lucas Perry was back in team training yesterday (Wednesday). That's definitely good news.
"I think the international break will be beneficial. We have two more weeks of training and I expect him to be available for our games on the other side of the international break."
Saturday's game will kick off at 12.30pm, and is live on Sky Sports.