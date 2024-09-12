Leeds United team news: Blow as winger set to miss next month of games

Daniel James is set for another month out after suffering a setback in his return from a hamstring injury.

The winger has not played since August's win at Sheffield Wednesday, and hopes he could be back after this international break have been dashed.

Manager Daniel Farke is now preparing to be without the Hull-born player for matches against Burnley, Cardiff City, Coventry City, Norwich City and Sunderland.

Leeds return after the international break with a high-profile game against Burnley – unhelpfully kicking off at 12.30pm – and both sides will have plenty of uncertainty at this stage about who will feature.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"The international break is what it is for us, perhaps even a bit more difficult for us than other clubs in this division," reflected Farke.

"For it was more or less 13 players who were away and it has affected our group. The first week is always a bit tricky because we just had eight first-team players for training.

"Step by step the lads have been coming back. On Tuesday we trained with 10 outfield players, yesterday 11, today (Thursday) for the first time with 16 and we still had a few who were just doing recovery sessions.

"We will just have one training sessions with the whole group together tomorrow and there will be some late decisions because there were a few issues, nothing too bad.

"There's a big question mark behind Max Wober because he returned back with some meniscus problems and has not been able to train so far, that's why he missed the second (Nations League) game with Austria. It will be a late decision with him.

"We had some bad news on Daniel James. He had a re-injury in his rehab training, and the re-injury sadly is even worse than the injury before. The medical department told me he's out for about four weeks.

"We just expect him to be back available after the next international break."

Given that the last match before the break is against Sunderland, who have set the pace at the top of the Championship, there could be a temptation to involve James in that, but Farke is erring on the side of caution for now.

"There's a little bit of hope that in the last week before then there is a chance but it's a tricky week with games on the Tuesday and Friday so realistically we expect him just to be back after the next international break," said Farke.

"That's the situation with him.