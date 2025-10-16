Leeds United team news: Daniel Farke announces goalkeeping decision for Burnley game

Lucas Perri will be on the bench for Leeds United at Burnley on Saturday after manager Daniel Farke opted to stick with Karl Darlow in goal.

Daniel James could also be there after a quicker-than-expected recovery from injury, but fellow winger Willy Gnonto will not after minor surgery.

The Whites spent heavily on the Brazilian in the summer with the intention of making him their first-choice goalkeeper.

But Karl Darlow has impressed during the last four games, which Perri missed with a quad injury. So although Perri has been back in training during the international break, he will not come straight back into the side.

Many managers would be playing such a decision close to his chest, but Farke was very clear in Thursday's pre-match press conference.

"The positive thing is definitely that Lucas is back in team training," said Farke.

"It will be the first time since a while to be back with us on the travelling squad, but he's definitely not a topic (option) for the starting line-up straight away, because his last game was I think seven or eight weeks ago.

"The last time he played was in August, and after being out for such a long time, he's not at 100 per cent, it's also not that he has already played 100 games on Premier League level, he's new in this country, came with an injury in pre-season, played then three games before he was out for more or less a couple of months without a game.

"It's good that he's back anyhow, but it's also good to have him back in training for the last two weeks, but on the other hand, many players who are also important for him in this game, were not with us in the last days, and he didn't have any training sessions with them – Joe Rodon was away, Jakob Bjol was away, Gabi Gudmundsson was away, Ethan Ampadu was away, Ilia Gruev was away, Ao Tanaka was away.

"Lucas trained great, but none of these players who are crucial for him – centre-back, central midfielders, full-backs, were with u.

"The good thing is, we can allow ourselves to do this, because Karl has done so well, at the end of last season, during pre-season, and also in the last four games, when we needed him. He was away also with many of my (Welsh) defensive players, he's in a good rhythm, has played many games for us, I would say really solid, reliable performances, and the players are also used to play with him, so it takes also a bit the pressure away from Lucas, that he would come in without being fully prepared, for such a situation.

"It's good to have Lucas Perri available, but you can see, fitness-wise, he is building from week to week. We definitely need one to two weeks, with the team, and also with the whole team to train, and then we can speak about this topic.

"But for me, it's also never a doubt, that Karl will start again. "

There was mixed news on Leeds' wingers.

"Willy Gnonto won't be available for this game because his calf problems are sorted, but sadly, he had to use the international break for a little minor hernia surgery," said Farke. "So not a major thing, but he needs to do this.

"He'll be just back in team training next week, so I expect him then to have him available, perhaps only for the next home game, but definitely not for this away trip.

"There's very positive and good news with Daniel James, because he's a bit ahead of schedule in his rehab, so a compliment also to our medical department, our rehab coaches. He was even involved already, I would say, in major parts of team training during this week.

"He's definitely not in contention for the starting line-up, but due to the fact that we have lots of load and also a few problems in training, or Okafor is also struggling a little bit with some adductor problems, he could be perhaps even in contention to be picked for the squad.

"So I didn't expect this, to be honest. It's definitely positive news for him, and he could be in contention for the travelling squad and also for some minutes."

With players spread far and wide during the international break, Farke will also have to make decisions on the readiness of others ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

"Today was more or less the first time all the players are back together," explained Farke.

"Several players were able to return back on the training pitch after the international break. Some just need individual sessions or recovery sessions. So, more or less the whole team together.

"It's always a bit tricky to prepare, but we're used to it. So, nothing major.